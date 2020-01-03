Police appeal after reports of balaclava-clad teenagers brandishing weapons in Burnley

Police are appealing for information following an incident of violent disorder in Burnley.



Officers were called to Hodder Street at 6-47pm yesterday following reports a group of around 30 youths were wearing balaclavas and in possession of weapons.

A section 34 dispersal order is still in place

Three boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody.

No serious injuries were reported.

A small number of weapons have also been recovered.

A Section 34 dispersal order was authorised as a result of this incident and remains in place until 8-15pm tomorrow. It gives police the power to ask people to leave certain places.

It covers the areas shown in the map including Reedley Road, Marsden Road, Birercliffe Road, Barden Lane, Windermere Avenue and Burnley Road.

DI Mel Kelly of East CID, said: “We know this will cause concern in the local area but would like to reassure you that we are treating this very seriously and that patrols have been increased in the area.

“If you saw anybody acting suspiciously or witnessed the incident itself, we need to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can call on 101 quoting log number 1107 of 2 January.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.