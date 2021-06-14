Police appeal after 'number of Asian men and several vehicles' involved in serious disorder in Ribble Valley village
Police are appealing for information after a serious disturbance in Billington yesterday (Sunday).
Police were contacted following reports that a number of Asian men and several vehicles were involved in disorder on Whalley Road.
The incident happened at between 9-30 and 9-40pm yesterday (Sunday, June 13th).
Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured, but police have launched an investigation and are appealing for information and witnesses.
Det Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of East CID, said: “This was a serious disturbance and it is only good fortune that no-one was more seriously hurt. It was still light at this time and I would appeal for anyone who either saw what happened or may have dashcam or mobile phone footage, or anyone with information to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1723 of June 13th. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.