Police appeal after man seriously assaulted in Burnley

Police are appealing for help to trace a man after a serious assault in Burnley.

Officers were called at 9-45am on Friday, December 20th, to reports a man in his 30s has been found unresponsive at the corner of Grange Street and Queensberry Street.

Witnesses described how the man had been punched and fallen to the floor hitting his head in the process.

The victim was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment and he remains in hospital.

One man, aged 27, from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and is currently on bail.

Police also want to speak to a second man, Aaron Scott, also 27, whose last known address was Pendlemist View in Burnley.

Scott is described as 5 foot 10 to 6 foot tall, thin build, short brown hair, blue eyes, he has some distinctive scars - a 1in. scar on his forehead above his eye, and a 3in. scar on his head.

Det Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of East CID, said: “This assault left a man with some significant injuries and we need to speak to Scott as a matter of some urgency.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows where he may be to get in touch. I would also appeal to Scott himself to get in touch if he sees this appeal so we can arrange to speak to him.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote log number 397 of 20 December.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.