Police appeal after man brutally attacked in Burnley

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in Burnley.

Officers were called at 11-20am on Saturday, March 3rd, to reports a man had been assaulted in Padiham Road, Burnley.

The victim parked his vehicle on the main road, close to Oddie’s bakery some time around 11am.

Upon exiting his vehicle, he was approached by the offender who struck him a number of times to the head and body with a bat.

The man suffered a number of injuries and was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged.

A 57-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

DC Lee Walker of Burnley CID, said: “This happened around lunchtime on a busy main road, and we’d appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious to please come forward. This is a brutal attack, and incidents of this nature will not be tolerated. We believe this is an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 01282472205, or failing that, 101, quoting log number 416 of 3rd March.