Police appeal after Clitheroe town centre bar damage
Police are appealing for information after a table from a cafe bar in Clitheroe was smashed.
By Dominic Collis
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 4:26pm
The incident happened around 1-20am on December 27th when a table was taken from outside Maxwells Café Bar on King Street, Clitheroe, and smashed near to the bus interchange, Railway View Road. CCTV from the premises has shown the man in the stills as responsible.
If you have any information please can you contact Sgt 498 Hall on 101 quoting log number LC-20221228-0455, or email [email protected]