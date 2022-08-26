News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal after burglary at Giant Leap Childcare nursery in Burnley

Police have released a photograph of two men they want to speak to in relation to a break-in at a Burnley nursery.

By Dominic Collis
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:47 am
The burglary at Giant Leap Childcare, Airdrie Crescent, Burnley, occurred on August 9th when some items were stolen and property damaged. The incident happened between 8pm and 9pm.

Police believe the men in the photos will be able to assist with their investigation.

Police want to speak to these two men in relation to a break-in at Giant Leap nursery

If you have any information in relation to the incident please email PC 4279 McCarthy on [email protected] quoting 04/138130/22.