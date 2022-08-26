Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary at Giant Leap Childcare, Airdrie Crescent, Burnley, occurred on August 9th when some items were stolen and property damaged. The incident happened between 8pm and 9pm.

Police believe the men in the photos will be able to assist with their investigation.

Police want to speak to these two men in relation to a break-in at Giant Leap nursery

