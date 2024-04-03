Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Burns Street at 10-36am following reports a man had broken into the Shal Jalal Mosque but had run off after being challenged by men already inside the building.

Work is ongoing to identify and arrest the offender and a number of officers are currently in the area carrying out enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Facebook post, a Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We know what this incident will have caused a great deal of upset in the community and we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.

Photo by Neil CrossPolice stock image

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and we are working to fully understand the motive of the offender. We would ask that people allow us to fully investigate the matter and do not engage in any unhelpful speculation.”