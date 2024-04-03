Police appeal after break-in at Burnley mosque
Officers were called to Burns Street at 10-36am following reports a man had broken into the Shal Jalal Mosque but had run off after being challenged by men already inside the building.
Work is ongoing to identify and arrest the offender and a number of officers are currently in the area carrying out enquiries.
In a Facebook post, a Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We know what this incident will have caused a great deal of upset in the community and we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.
“We are at the early stages of our investigation and we are working to fully understand the motive of the offender. We would ask that people allow us to fully investigate the matter and do not engage in any unhelpful speculation.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 369 of 3rd April 2024.