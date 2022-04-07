Police appeal after bikes stolen from garage in Burnley

An off road trails bike and a Santa's Cruz mountain bike totalling around £8000 have been stolen.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Should anybody have seen anybody acting suspicious in the area or have any information or CCTV between the hours of midnight and 6am please call 101 quoting log: LC-20220407-0352 or Crimestoppers on 0800 111 111.