Police appeal after bikes stolen from garage in Burnley
Police are appealing for information after an off-road bike and mountain bike were stolen from a garage in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:55 pm
The garage was broken into over night on Padiham Road.
An off road trails bike and a Santa's Cruz mountain bike totalling around £8000 have been stolen.
Should anybody have seen anybody acting suspicious in the area or have any information or CCTV between the hours of midnight and 6am please call 101 quoting log: LC-20220407-0352 or Crimestoppers on 0800 111 111.