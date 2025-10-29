Police and Trading Standards Operation Wanderstar sees shops closed and arrests made in Nelson for money laundering and immigration offences

Police have seized illicit cigarettes and vapes valued at nearly £200,000 as part of our proactive operations to target businesses flouting the law across East Lancashire.

As part of Operation Wanderstar, police visited 22 premises seizing thousands of pounds in cash, seized counterfeit cash, froze bank accounts suspected of being used for money laundering and temporarily closed three businesses linked to the sale of illicit cigarettes and vapes. Six arrests have been made for various offences.

Working with colleagues from Lancashire Trading Standards and Immigration Enforcement, the police’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU) and local neighbourhood policing teams executed warrants at businesses in Nelson and other towns around the county.

October 6th

Police raided shops in Nelson as part of Operation Wanderstar

· Attended the American Sweet Shop on Railway Road, Nelson, and seized £1,000 cash, and recovered £70,000 of illegal tobacco and cigarettes. Following enquiries three men were arrested on suspicion of participating in fraudulent business carried on by sole trader. They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

October 12th

· Reattended the American Sweet Shop and recovered £50,000 of illicit tobacco and cigarettes, as well as a machete. Following enquiries, a man was arrested on suspicion of participating in fraudulent business carried on by sole trader, acquiring / using / possessing criminal property and possessing a knife in a public place. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries. A closure notice has been served on American Sweet Shop. The case was adjourned at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court until October 31st. However, the shop remains closed at this time.

· At Armico News in Scotland Road, Nelson, police seized 400 packets of illicit cigarettes and suspected counterfeit Labubu dolls.

· At Kofland in Barkerhouse Road, Nelson, police seized £4,000 worth of tobacco and cigarettes recovered from a van. Colleagues from Immigration arrested two men on suspicion of immigration offences.

· At Swojska Chata in Scotland Road, Nelson, police seized 150 illicit vapes. Pendle Borough Council also requested the voluntary surrendering of food that was out of date which was complied with.

· At Avon Convenience Store in Scotland Road, Nelson, police seized two counterfeit superhero toys.

· Temporary closure orders were served at The Best-One in Barkerhouse Road, Nelson and Tymbark on Colne Road, Brierfield.

Operation Wanderstar comes under the banner of the National Crime Agency’s Operation Machinize - a national campaign aimed at the disruption of cash being laundered in the UK.

Det. Insp Libby Wadsworth, of the ECU, said: “This work is about targeting those businesses who seek to flout the law for their own financial gain. Not only are they harming legitimate businesses, they are also putting their customers at risk by trying to pass off inferior products as the real thing.

“The ECU alongside our NHP teams have been working with our partners at Lancashire Trading Standards and Immigration Enforcement were we have taken significant action to disrupt this illegal activity across the county. This work will continue and if you have any concerns about illegal activity in your area, report it to the police and we will take the appropriate action.”

Anyone who has concerns about the sale of vapes or tobacco products can report them to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133.