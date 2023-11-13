Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police and partner agencies, including the bomb disposal unit, remain at the scene in Burleigh Street, with the object being treated as a ‘potential explosive device’ a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A cordon has been put in place and standby police vehicles and paramedics are also on the car park at the nearby Asda store where sections of the car park have also been cordoned off.