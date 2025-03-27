Pictures from inside and outside new Pendle Police Station in Nelson

By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Mar 2025, 14:54 BST
Earlier today we revealed the progress of a new multi-million pound police station for Pendle.

Now we have this wonderful gallery of pictures, including drone shots, of above and inside the huge new station on a site next to Nelson Cricket Club.

Take a look.

Exterior of the new police station in Nelson as construction work continues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior of the new police station in Nelson as construction work continues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior of the new police station in Nelson as construction work continues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior of the new police station in Nelson as construction work continues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

