Persistent Burnley shoplifter given two-year criminal behaviour order
A persistent shoplifter from Burnley has been issued with a two-year criminal behaviour order.
Moazam Ali (35) of Leyland Road Burnley, appeared before Burnley Magistrates’ Court on January 6th where the order was granted following his conviction for a string of shoplifting within the town centre.
Burnley Town Centre Community Beat Manager PC Paul Marsden said: “The order prohibits him entering any self-service store within Burnley town centre and the surrounding retail parks.
“We will continue to target the most prolific offenders within the town centre to make the town safe and enjoyable place to work and visit.
“I want to thank the public for their continued support and urge people to report crime in their area so that we can continue to achieve successful results as above.”
A CBO is aimed at tackling the most serious and persistent offenders where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.
CBOs include prohibitions to stop the anti-social behaviour.