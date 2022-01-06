Pensioner pulled to ground and robbed during 'shocking attack' in Burnley

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was walking in Manchester Road, ear to the junction of Spring Hill Road, when she was approached by a woman from behind between 7-50am and 8am yesterday.

The offender grabbed the victim’s handbag, pulling her to the ground. She then took the bag, containing keys, a bank card, personal items and £300 in cash, before making off from the scene in a white vehicle.

The offender is described as slim and small in height. She was wearing a cap and possibly jeans with a short jacket.

The robbery took place in Manchester Road, near to the junction of Spring Hill Road.

Det. Sgt Ashley Johnston, of Burnley CID said: “This was a shocking attack which has left the elderly victim very shaken and upset.

“The victim was visibly distressed and screamed during the incident and we are keen to identify and arrest the person responsible as soon as possible.

“If you saw what happened, or have any information, please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a white vehicle in the area, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage recording close to the scene of the offence, on Manchester Road between Spring Hill Road and the roundabout (pictured).”

Anybody with information can call 101 or email [email protected] and [email protected] quoting log 0263 of January 5.