Pensioner caught drink-driving in Burnley town centre

A drink-drive pensioner who was caught at 11-20am didn't think he would be over the limit, a court heard.



Syed Zamir, who had never been in trouble before, was embarrassed to be in court and was sorry for what he had done.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 69-year-old was seen parking in the town centre after earlier reversing on the car park of the now closed Inn on the Wharf.

The car park has been coned off and officers had received a report from a member of the public who had spotted the defendant.

Zamir blew 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was tested. The legal limit is 35.

Mr David Lawson, defending, said Zamir was extremely embarrassed about appearing in court.

The solicitor continued: "He accepts he had been drinking, but he didn't think he would be over the limit."

Mr Lawson said the defendant decided it would be safer to move his car from the Inn on the Wharf and drove it a short distance. He was stopped and co-operated with police.

The solicitor added: "He apologises through me. He is very remorseful for his actions and he is a man of good character."

The defendant, of Barden Lane, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Manchester Road, in the town, on September 25th.

He was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for a year.