Once inside the house in Tavistock Street, officers discovered a cannabis farm haphazardly put together and powered by bypassed electrics.

A member of the task force said: “Naturally this has been dismantled and the house can start smelling a little fresher.

“One of the key factors that makes cannabis farms such a harmful entity is the people employed (forced) to work (slave away) in the addresses whilst those higher up reap the rewards.

A police offiicer breaks down the door of a suspected cannabis farm in Nelson

"So often these setups are tended to by someone who has been trafficked into the area or that hasn’t really been given an option but to grow the plants. Then when you factor in the lengths others will go to to ‘tax’ the crops, serious violence, weaponry and injuries become commonplace.”

