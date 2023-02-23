Pendle police smash down door of suspected cannabis farm at Nelson house
Members of the police Pendle Task Force smashed down a reinforced door at a suspected cannabis farm at a house in Nelson.
Once inside the house in Tavistock Street, officers discovered a cannabis farm haphazardly put together and powered by bypassed electrics.
A member of the task force said: “Naturally this has been dismantled and the house can start smelling a little fresher.
“One of the key factors that makes cannabis farms such a harmful entity is the people employed (forced) to work (slave away) in the addresses whilst those higher up reap the rewards.
"So often these setups are tended to by someone who has been trafficked into the area or that hasn’t really been given an option but to grow the plants. Then when you factor in the lengths others will go to to ‘tax’ the crops, serious violence, weaponry and injuries become commonplace.”
If you have any information relating to cannabis grows, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.