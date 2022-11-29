Pendle police seize car from learner motorist driving illegally
Pendle police have seized a car last Sunday from a learner driver who was driving illegally.
By Laura Longworth
29th Nov 2022, 9:54am
The driver was holding a provisional license, without learner plates displayed, valid car insurance or supervision from someone over the age of 21 who has held a full substantive licence for more than three years.Learner plates were found in the glove box but officers are warning that this does not count as displaying them correctly.