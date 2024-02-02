Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Bin the Bangers’ operation is being run by the Pendle Community Policing team and the aim is to work with partner agencies to target nuisance vehicles.

On Wednesday this week officers seized 26 vehicles parked on the road illegally. A spokesman for the team said this showed there is a ‘significant issue’ in the area, adding: “We will continue to enforce this operation as you the public have asked us to. The message is clear, don’t just abandon your vehicle and make sure it is road legal and taxed.”

Pendle police ave launched a 'Bin the Bangers' campaign to rid streets of Nelson of abandoned and untaxed cars

Police were joined by the DVLA, DVSA and representatives/enforcement officers from Pendle Borough Council at the launch of operation ‘Bin the Bangers’ and the figures included:

Six vehicles abandoned or causing an obstruction seized by the police.

20 vehicles seized by DVLA for no tax.

One report for no MOT.

Two abandoned vehicle notices issued by Pendle Council

Six vehicles prohibited from driving off without maintaining their vehicle.