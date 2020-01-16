Pendle drink-driver was almost four times the limit when he hit car

A drink-driver, almost four times the limit, hit a car coming in the opposite direction on Leeds Road in Nelson, but carried on, a court heard.

Kestutis Gasiunas then stopped at traffic lights after the 10pm incident. The other driver went and knocked on his window and asked him if he knew what had happened.

Burnley Magistrates' Court

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told Burnley magistrates Gasiunas had clipped the woman’s wing mirror and the side of her car.

She continued: "He said he had not realised he had hit her car. He apologised and offered to pay for the damage, but she realised he was drunk and called the police.”

The 34- year-old father-of-two blew 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Mann added: "The defendant was very sorry in interview and says he simply didn’t remember how he got to that point.” He had no previous convictions.

A probation officer, who interviewed Gasiunas, told the hearing he and his family had gone to a friend’s house.

The officer continued: "He had a few drinks, not realising just how much he had. Once he got in the car, that’s when the fresh air got to him. He panicked.

“The intention was not to drink, but he buckled. He accepts he does drink, but not very often. He says he made a foolish and stupid mistake. He is remorseful.”

Mr Keith Rennison, defending, said: "Thankfully, nobody was injured. Clearly, with a reading like that something more serious could have happened.”

The defendant, a machine operator, admitted driving whilst unfit through drink, last December 27. He was given a 12-month community order, with 150 hours unpaid work and was banned for two years.

The Lithuanian national, of Broadway Place, Nelson, must pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.