Padiham man caught drink driving a second time

A second-time drink-driver, caught more than twice the limit, has now been banned for 40 months and may lose his job, a court heard.

Michael Burns was caught just after midnight, after police followed a Ford Transit van, and stopped it on Whalley Road, Read. There were two occupants, Burns was in the driver’s seat and his breath smelled of alcohol. His speech was slightly slurred. A roadside breath test was positive and he was arrested.

Burnley magistrates were told the 35-year-old blew 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35. He has a previous conviction for drink driving from 2011.

Mr Nick Cassidy (defending) said he apologised. He had parked his vehicle outside his home, met friends and had had no intention of driving. Burns had consumed some lager, but got a phone call from his nephew, who was extremely distressed, saying his girlfriend has been the victim of quite a serious assault.

Mr Cassidy told the hearing Burns fully complied with the police and spent a number of hours at the police station. He knew he would be disqualified for at least three years and “knows he has only himself to blame.”

The defendant, of Wells Street, Padiham, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on Whalley Road, on August 6th. He was fined £330, with £85 costs and a £33 victim surcharge.