Padiham community raises crime concerns on police commissioner visit

Andrew Snowden met with Burnley and Padiham MP Antony Higginbotham, Coun. Alan Hosker and members of Burnley and Padiham police to discuss issues that affect the Padiham community.

On a walkabout of the town, Mr Snowden heard about a wide range of problems which were raised by both the MP and councillor including anti-social behaviour, dangerous driving and criminal activity in the town.

He also heard how efforts to deal with anti-social behaviour in the town, especially around Padiham baths, were being dealt with and plans for neighbourhood officers to use Padiham Police Station as a base.

Andrew Snowden met with Burnley and Padiham MP Antony Higginbotham, Coun. Alan Hosker and members of Burnley and Padiham police to discuss crime concerns

Speaking to Padiham's police officers, Andrew re-stated his commitment to making sure that the police can concentrate on the issues that matter to Lancashire's residents, freeing them up from dealing with non-police related call outs.

"Hearing from Padiham's residents, its MP and councillors show how important it is for the town to have neighbourhood policing at the heart of dealing with antisocial behaviour, dangerous driving and persistent low level crime that blights our communities," said Mr Snowden.

"I am committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and making sure that the police tackle the criminals who seek to commit criminal activities in our towns and cities. I want our police to be able to focus on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour rather than having to deal with calls for service which aren’t police related and take them away from keeping our communities safe from criminals.

Mr Higginbotham added: "It was brilliant to welcome our new police and crime commissioner Andrew Snowden to Burnley and Padiham to talk about the work that is currently underway to crackdown on those involved in crime and anti-social behaviour.

"This is an issue that many residents have raised and I know Andrew is just as determined as I am to see those who cause misery in our communities brought to task.