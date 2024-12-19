Padiham and Nelson men found guilty of trespass with intent to search for or to pursue hares with dogs

By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Dec 2024, 14:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two men have been found guilty of trespass with intent to search for or to pursue hares with dogs, at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.

Wesley Jefferson (36) of Hibson Road, Nelson, and 32 year-old Bradley Atkinson of Cliff Street, Padiham, were issued with fines and costs totalling £941.

The incident took place on July 5th 2023 where two lurcher type dogs were observed to be pursuing a hare in the Bashall Eaves area of Clitheroe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sgt Kev Day, of Lancashire Police, said: “The Ribble Valley Rural Task Force attended and also observed the dogs chasing the hare. Mr Atkinson did not attend the hearing and sentence was passed in his absence.

Burnley Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBurnley Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Hunting with dogs is illegal in all but very limited circumstances. Hare coursing and similar activities often result in the pursued wild mammal being killed in an inhumane manner and your Rural Task Force will seek prosecutions for anyone caught engaged in such an activity.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice