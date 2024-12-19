Two men have been found guilty of trespass with intent to search for or to pursue hares with dogs, at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.

Wesley Jefferson (36) of Hibson Road, Nelson, and 32 year-old Bradley Atkinson of Cliff Street, Padiham, were issued with fines and costs totalling £941.

The incident took place on July 5th 2023 where two lurcher type dogs were observed to be pursuing a hare in the Bashall Eaves area of Clitheroe.

Sgt Kev Day, of Lancashire Police, said: “The Ribble Valley Rural Task Force attended and also observed the dogs chasing the hare. Mr Atkinson did not attend the hearing and sentence was passed in his absence.

Burnley Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Hunting with dogs is illegal in all but very limited circumstances. Hare coursing and similar activities often result in the pursued wild mammal being killed in an inhumane manner and your Rural Task Force will seek prosecutions for anyone caught engaged in such an activity.”