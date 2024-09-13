Organised crime group member jailed for part in Class A drug supply ring in North West
Rafhan Sarwar (34) went on the run for nearly a year before being detained at Manchester Airport. During that time, his co-conspirators were given prison sentences totalling over 60 years.
Sarwar, formerly of Charles Street, Nelson, but now of no fixed address, will now be joining them after he was jailed for a total of nine and a half years by Judge Simon Medland KC at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.
The East Target Crime Unit investigated and dismantled the OCG, which operated the heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine supply lines, commonly referred to by their customers as the ‘Don’, ‘Shark’, ‘Rambo’ and ‘Harry’ Lines from February 2022 to March 2023.
In an attempt to thwart the investigation, the heads of the OCGs hired luxury cottages and holiday rentals costing thousands of pounds per week and regularly moved to avoid detection.
During the course of the investigation, officers seized drugs, cash and weapons and also put the four drug-dealing lines out of action.
The operation was part of Operations Warrior, which is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.