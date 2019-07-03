Notorious Burnley drunk and thief could be hit with criminal behaviour order

A well-known Burnley drunk and thief could be made the subject of a criminal behaviour order.

Paul Manley, who has a long record, admitted three counts of theft - two of alcohol from Marks and Spencer and one of rose wine from Aldi - totalling £28 and also using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour.

All the offences were committed on June 14th when Manley (52) stole some £12 rum from M&S and then went back and pinched some more, Burnley magistrates were told. Manley, who was given an ASBO in 2012, will next face a hearing on July 16th when the prosecution will ask for the criminal behaviour order.

Mr David Leach, for Manley, said: "The vast majority of police evidence is not accepted."