Nine arrests after police raid addresses in connection with Burnley shooting

Officers swooped on the addresses in a series of co-ordinated and simultaneous strikes earlier today.

Nine people have been arrested.

The raids follow a complex investigation, codename Operation Callaway, into a violent incident in Salus Street, Burnley on February 4th during which a man was shot in the leg and another man received a gunshot injury.

Another man received a cut to the head. The injuries were not life threatening.

A number of people were arrested and bailed following the incident and further enquiries led detectives to today’s addresses.

Some of those arrested in connection with the Burnley incident have also been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Manchester earlier this year.

Rhys Thompson (29) was murdered in Crumpsall in May and his body was found in West Yorkshire. A Greater Manchester Police investigation codename Op Linnett is ongoing.

Det. Supt Nick Connaughton, of East Division, said: “Since the shocking incidents in Burnley in February we have been carrying out a number of enquiries and we reached the stage today where we were able to make a number of arrests.

“While I understand that these raids and the nature of these violent incidents may cause some concern for people. I’d like to reassure you that while this is shocking and very serious, at this stage we believe the incidents are targeted and we do not believe there is any threat to the wider public.

“I would like to thank our colleagues in Manchester for the help and support during our enquiries up to this point and as part of today’s activity which has been extremely complex to co-ordinate.

“While we have now made a number of arrests our investigations are very much on-going and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with information on the Burnley incident should contact police on 101. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with information on the Rhys Thompson murder should contact police on 0161 856 4815 quoting Operation Linnett. Details can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information and media material can be uploaded to the dedicated MIP portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21A45-PO1

The arrests took place at addresses in Radcliffe, Oldham, Gorton, Cheetham Hill, Prestwich, Brierfield.

The following people were arrested:

- A 25-year-old man from Radcliffe on suspicion of Conspiracy to Murder, Possession of a Firearm, Violent Disorder and Conspiracy to Supply and Produce a Class B Drug (Op Callaway) and Conspiracy to Murder and Violent Disorder (Op Linnett)

- A 24-year-old woman from Radcliffe on suspicion of Conspiracy to Murder, Possession of a Firearm, Conspiracy to Supply and Produce a Class B Drug (Op Callaway)

- A 31-year-old man from Oldham on suspicion of Conspiracy to Murder, Possession of a Firearm, Violent Disorder, Conspiracy to Supply and Produce a Class B Drug (Op Callaway) and Conspiracy to Murder (Op Linnett)

- A 46-year-old man from Cheetham Hill on suspicion of Conspiracy to Murder, Conspiracy to Supply and Produce a Class B Drug, Violent Disorder, Possession of a Firearm (Op Callaway)

- A 39-year-old man on suspicion of Conspiracy to Murder, Conspiracy to Supply and Produce a Class B Drug, Possession of a Firearm (Op Callaway) and Conspiracy to Murder (Op Linnett)

- A 28-year-old man from Prestwich on suspicion of Conspiracy to Murder, Possession of a Firearm and Conspiracy to Produce and Supply a Class B Drug (Op Callaway)

- A 37-year-old man from Brierfield on suspicion of Fraud and Conspiracy to Produce and Supply a Class B Drug (Op Callaway)

- A 48-year-old man from Cheetham Hill on suspicion of Possession of a Firearm (Op Callaway)