New details emerge on Burnley assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Burnley town centre.

Police were called at 7am on Saturday to reports of an assault on Hargreaves Street.

Officers and paramedics attended and a 32-year-old man was found on the floor with head injuries.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Three men have been arrested following the incident.

A 25-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of assault, an 18-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon and a 19-year-old man from Chorley has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

They remain in police custody.

Det. Insp Martin Melvin said: “While we have made three arrests, our enquiries remain ongoing.

"If you have any information which could help with our investigation and haven’t already spoken to us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 363 of 27th October.