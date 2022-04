Officer were called at about 4-20pm today following a report that a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife had gone into the Spar shop in Leeds Road and threatened staff.

He made off with a quantity of cash and cycled away from the store.

The offender was described as white, 6ft, large build.

Do you recognise this man?