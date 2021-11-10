Nelson murder probe: Detectives launch witness appeal after man found with 'horrific' injuries

Victim Michael James Brierley (49), also known an Amos, was found by police at a bungalow in Berkeley Crescent at around 12-30pm on Monday.

It is believed he had been subjected to a sustained assault, during which he suffered multiple chest, leg, arms and head injuries

A 41-year-old man, from Brierfield, was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today.

Police are appealing for information after the body of a man was found at this address in Nelson

A 31-year-old woman, from Colne, arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A 45-year-old man, from Nelson, also arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Speaking at the scene, Det. Chief Insp. Alan Davis said residents may see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries on ongoing.

Despite the three arrests he was keen for members of the public to come forward with any information they may have.

Victim Michael James Brierley

"What we know is that Michael was still alive at 7-30am on that same day.

"What I am keen to do is try and speak to anybody who may have seen Michael during that five-hour period or may have seen Michael the day before.

"If you feel you have seen Michael, please can I appeal to you to come and speak to us and share that information with us. His movements are pivotal to this investigation.

"Also if anyone may have been around the area of Berkeley Crescent in Nelson or may have seen anyone entering this address, I'd been keen to speak to you also. If you've even been in the area and you may have some CCTV or some dashcam footage, I appeal that you could please come forward and speak to us.

"We are keen to get justice for Michael."

Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident reference 623 of November 8th.