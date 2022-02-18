Nelson man jailed for possessing far right wing material including 'terrorist handbook'
A Nelson man has been jailed for possessing far right wing material including "terrorist handbook".
Conrad Howarth (41), of Pinfold Place, Nelson, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday where he was jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Howarth pleaded guilty to a section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 offence, which criminalises "collecting, recording, possessing or viewing by way of the internet, information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".
He also pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornography relating to an image found on a laptop seized from his home.
Det, Chief Insp. Clare Devlin, of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "The evidence seized in this investigation was concerning and demonstrated Howarth's obsession with far right wing ideologies.
"[Tuesday's] verdict sends the message that right-wing terrorism will not be tolerated and perpetrators will face the consequences of their actions."