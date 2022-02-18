Nelson man jailed for possessing far right wing material including 'terrorist handbook'

A Nelson man has been jailed for possessing far right wing material including "terrorist handbook".

By John Deehan
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:17 am
Conrad Howarth (41), of Pinfold Place, Nelson, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday where he was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Howarth pleaded guilty to a section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 offence, which criminalises "collecting, recording, possessing or viewing by way of the internet, information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".

He also pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornography relating to an image found on a laptop seized from his home.

Conrad Howarth

Det, Chief Insp. Clare Devlin, of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "The evidence seized in this investigation was concerning and demonstrated Howarth's obsession with far right wing ideologies.

"[Tuesday's] verdict sends the message that right-wing terrorism will not be tolerated and perpetrators will face the consequences of their actions."