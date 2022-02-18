Nelson man jailed for possessing far right wing material including 'terrorist handbook'

Conrad Howarth (41), of Pinfold Place, Nelson, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday where he was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Howarth pleaded guilty to a section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 offence, which criminalises "collecting, recording, possessing or viewing by way of the internet, information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".

He also pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornography relating to an image found on a laptop seized from his home.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conrad Howarth

Det, Chief Insp. Clare Devlin, of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "The evidence seized in this investigation was concerning and demonstrated Howarth's obsession with far right wing ideologies.