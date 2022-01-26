Nelson man charged with cannabis cultivation
Police have charged a Nelson man in connection to a large cannabis cultivation.
Yesterday officers from Pendle Taskforce attended an address on Halifax Road in Nelson as part of Operation Vanquish. This operation involves locating offenders who are wanted by the police.
Officers entered an address and located a cannabis cultivation, containing around 50 plants.
Dionis Troci (20) of Halifax Road has since been charged with producing cannabis and has been remanded in custody, and will attend court later today.
A police spokesman said: "Cannabis cultivation and production is often linked to organised crime which is a common cause for other types of violent and acquisitive crimes, which brings misery to our local communities.
"If you have any information regarding drug production or supply in your local area please contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team, call 101 or alternatively call the independent charity crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."