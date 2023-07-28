Nelson man charged with burgling elderly woman’s home in Burnley
A Nelson man has been charged with burglary after an elderly woman had items stolen from her home.
By Laura Longworth
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Guljamal Din (40) of Albert Street appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with burglary and five counts of fraud.
The alleged incident occurred last Friday at an address in Pembroke Street in Burnley when the offender asked the resident, a woman in her 90s, if he could borrow a tin opener and use her toilet.
The man went upstairs, before leaving a short time later. The woman realised after he had gone that several bank cards and cash had gone missing.