Police have charged a man after a quantity of drugs and cash were seized in Nelson.

Officers stopped a VW Passat at around 8pm on Sunday (November 17th), on Camden Street, Nelson.

Heroin and cash were found in the car, and a 46-year-old man was arrested.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Rajab Ali (46) of Camden Street, Nelson, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Ali has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today (19th November).

Two men, aged 22 and 43, who were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, have been released under investigation.

