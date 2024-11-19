Nelson man charged after seizure of heroin and cash and offensive weapon
Officers stopped a VW Passat at around 8pm on Sunday (November 17th), on Camden Street, Nelson.
Heroin and cash were found in the car, and a 46-year-old man was arrested.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Rajab Ali (46) of Camden Street, Nelson, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and acquire/use/possess criminal property.
Ali has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today (19th November).
Two men, aged 22 and 43, who were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, have been released under investigation.
