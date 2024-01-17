News you can trust since 1877
Nelson man arrested at Manchester Airport for Class A drug offences

Police have arrested a Nelson man at Manchester Airport.
By Laura Longworth
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:35 GMT
Officers issued an appeal last March to speak with Rafan Sarwar in connection with Class A drug offences.

The 34-year-old, of Charles Street, was arrested last month and has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court later this year.