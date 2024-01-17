Nelson man arrested at Manchester Airport for Class A drug offences
Police have arrested a Nelson man at Manchester Airport.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers issued an appeal last March to speak with Rafan Sarwar in connection with Class A drug offences.
The 34-year-old, of Charles Street, was arrested last month and has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court later this year.