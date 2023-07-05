Two police officers spotted an Audi A4 being driven “suspiciously” in Hargreaves Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 5).

The officers signalled for the car to stop but the driver immediately carried out a double overtake and made off.

The vehicle was located abandoned a short time later in Swaine Street.

A man was arrested after a "large quantity" of suspected heroin and cash was seized in Nelson

Officers searched the area and found a man they believed to be the driver.

He was carrying a large amount of cash, and a subsequent search of his address turned up a substance thought to be £100,000 worth of heroin.

A 23-year-old man from Nelson was subsequently arrested for supply of class A drugs, drink-driving, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and money laundering.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.