Nelson crack cocaine addict mother-of-four caught shoplifting

A mother-of-four caught shoplifting told police she had a crack cocaine addiction, a court heard.



Leah George, who walked out of Superdrug with a £74.98 haul of goods, said she spent whatever she could get on the drug. She told police when questioned she didn't want to go on methadone, as her dad used to have a heroin habit, he had been put on the substitute, and he was now addicted to that.

Burnley magistrates were told how 29-year-old George had 85 offences on her record, including 44 for theft.

Mr Philip Turner, defending, said she didn't use threats or violence and remained until police arrived.

The solicitor continued: "The defendant has been reluctant to accept a methadone prescription as she didn't want to move onto any form of heroin addiction. She attends her grandmother's house every day, where her three daughters live. She has stage three lung cancer and depends very much on Miss George's assistance throughout the day."

Mr Turner said the defendant, who was on employment and support allowance, had the best part of four months left on post-sentence supervision.

George, of Sackville Street in Nelson, admitted theft on July 18 and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.