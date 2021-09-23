MP Supports Campaign to end 'One Punch Assaults'

Local MP Antony Higginbotham was among a number of Parliamentarians who came together to raise awareness of One Punch Assaults, as a part of One Punch Awareness Week.

The One Punch charity and All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) are using this week to promote the dangers around one punch assaults, focusing on the tag line ‘one punch can kill’.

Currently in the UK there is no data on the impacts of One Punch Assaults due to the complexity of disaggregating one punch assaults from other assaults, something the APPG on One Punch Assaults is currently investigating and trying to improve.

Antony Higginbotham MP

Mr Higginbotham said: “One punch assaults can have a devastating and often life threatening impact. And I was glad to join colleagues, including Dehenna Davison MP who has a personal and tragic connection to this issue, to raise awareness of the destruction one punch assaults can cause.”