Officers from the neighbourhood policing team joined police horses Bowker and Barley on patrol in a bid to curb issues the town is experiencing with anti-social behaviour issues.

The team will be in the town again today and have invited the public to go along and say hello.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mounted police are making their presence felt in Padiham to help curb rising incidents of anti social behaviour

Officers have also been visiting allotments in the Trinity Coal Clough Burnley Wood and Rosehill area of Burnley that have been affected by arson attacks, fly tipping and people sleeping rough on the site.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham police said: "We are actively seeking to trace offenders who are spoiling the area for others and we ask that people be aware of any by laws in relation to what is allowed on the land."