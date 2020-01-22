Motorcyclist crashed into parked car in Burnley in attempt to kill himself

A drink-drive motorcyclist, who crashed into a parked car, was trying to kill himself after his partner told him it was over, a court heard.

Father-of-two Paul Taylor, who was almost three times the legal limit, walked away from the scene. He was found hiding between a fence and two wheelie bins in the garden of his then home in Burnley, by a police dog, after he left a trail of fresh blood.

The town’s magistrates were told the 28-year-old, who is alcohol dependant, had been drinking at his brother’s house in Bacup, when he got a text message from his partner, telling him their relationship was finished.

A probation officer, who interviewed him, told the court “his head went and he made a foolish decision. It was a decision to drive into a vehicle as he wanted to end his life.”

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) said at about 1am, police were told of a collision, involving a motorbike and a parked car. The rider had left the scene. After he was taken to the police station, Taylor blew 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The probation officer told the hearing that Taylor apologised.

The defendant came from a family of heavy drinkers. His brother died just before Christmas, his father had died when he was 13 and he had started drinking from that age to cope with loss.

The officer said : “He feels he has not dealt with the grief of losing family members. He is receiving some support from his GP and has been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, but is not able to be given mediation because of his alcohol use.”

The court heard the defendant drank at least four cans a day, was on universal credit and struggled with money.

Taylor, then of Cardigan Avenue, Burnley, and now living in Stacksteads, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on Sycamore Avenue, Burnley, on January 3rd.

He was banned for 25 months, fined £20 and received a 12-month community order, with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and an alcohol treatment requirement.

The Bench chairman told the defendant: "This could be an opportunity to turn your life around and have a positive future.”