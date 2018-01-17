Motorcycle thief caught just hours later

A thief who stole a motorcycle was spotted pushing it by police just hours later, a court heard.

Anthony Herdman was sweating and agitated when he was caught on Colne Road, Burnley. He claimed he had brought it from his sister's in Padiham, but couldn't remember what route he had taken.

The defendant, who has 31 offences on his record, including convictions for dishonesty, caused damage to the tune of £200 to the bike.

It had been left parked on Albert Street in Burnley, by owner Lloyd Standen, was reported stolen at about 11-30pm and the defendant was seen with it at about 5am. He told a probation officer he was just going to keep the motorbike until it burned out.

Herdman was spared jail after the town's magistrates told him there seemed to have been quite a change in him. The chairman said: "You are one very lucky young man."

The 23-year-old defendant, of Hart Street, Burnley, admitted theft of the bike, last December 21st.

He was given a 12-month community order, with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a four week curfew, between 9pm and 7am, seven days a week. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Mr Mark Williams (defending) said Herdman had shown a developing maturity in relation to the proceedings. He made full admissions when interviewed by the probation service. The defendant last appeared before the court in 2016.

The solicitor told the court: "He had no particular plans to do anything with the vehicle."