Missing Cheshire man’s body found in Lancashire woodland as police attempt to piece together his final movements
The body of a missing man was tragically found in woodland in Rawtenstall, around 30 miles away from his home.
David Hoyle was sadly found dead in woodland off Hurst Lane at around 3.50pm on Tuesday (March 7).
Police said his death is being treated as unexplained, but they added “there is nothing at this stage to suggest any third party involvement”.
The 70-year-old had been reported missing from his home address in Windermere Road, Handforth, at around 1.30am on Tuesday.
Det Sgt Sophie Swift, from Burnley CID, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with David’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.
“We are working to establish the circumstances which led to his death, piece together his final movements and establish how he got from Handforth to Rawtenstall.
“I would ask anybody who saw David yesterday or anyone with information which would assist our enquiries to contact police as soon as possible.”
Mr Hoyle was wearing a blue Jacket, grey coloured jeans and brown shoes.
His family are being kept up to date with developments.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 889 of March 7, 2023.