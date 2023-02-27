Patrick Corcoran initially punched the victim several times as they were sat in a car with her young child in Padiham on April 23, 2022.

After they got out of the car, Corcoran punched her in the head as she cowered before kicking her feet from under her, causing her to fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old then kicked, punched and stamped on her head multiple times as she lay in the road.

Patrick Corcoran carried out a "sickening and prolonged attack" on a woman as she lay defenceless on the floor in Padiham (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Pulling her limp body off the floor, Corcoran attempted to drag her before dumping her on the kerbside and snatching her mobile phone.

He then punched the unconscious victim in the head before throwing her violently to the floor and returning to his car, driving off with the victim’s infant child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Sarah Monaghan, of Burnley CID, said: “Corcoran is a cowardly bully who carried out a prolonged and brutal attack on his defenceless victim.

“This is some of the most appalling violence I have seen during my career as a police officer.

“It is more through luck than judgement that the victim was not more seriously injured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three members of the public ran to the victim’s aid and contacted the emergency services following the attack.

Police said it was a “miracle” the victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

CCTV cameras captured the incident and Corcoran, 23, of Bolckow Road, Middlesbrough, was subsequently arrested and later charged with attempted Section 18 assault.

He pleaded guilty and was subsequently jailed for 45 months at Burnley Crown Court earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a case where the victim was not initially supportive of the prosecution but having viewed the harrowing CCTV footage we pursued the investigation and put Corcoran before the courts,” DC Monaghan added.

“After receiving support from various services, the victim decided to provide a victim impact statement which was read out in court.

“I hope the outcome of this case sends out a clear message that appalling behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated on the streets of Lancashire and that we will pursue the perpetrators of such shocking violence to protect their victims and keep the public safe.”

To report a crime call 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad