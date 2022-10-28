Officers were called at around 11pm yesterday following reports two men had tricked their way into a man’s home by falsely claiming to be police officers.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was approached on the street by the men who were wearing body armour and what appeared to be police hats. They were also carrying batons, handcuffs and a radio.

The victim was placed in handcuffs and was told he was being arrested in relation to a collision earlier in the day. He was taken back to his home on Whitegate Gardens where the men stole his mountain bike, claiming it was being seized as evidence, before removing the handcuffs.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A short time later, the men have gone to a house on Whitegate Close, telling another victim that he was being investigated for a collision earlier in the day. Once inside, they have searched the address and taken an off-road bike, again, claiming it was being seized as evidence.

When the second victim challenged the men, they ran out of the property with the bike.

Urging residents to remain vigilant, Det. Insp. Charles Stewart, of East CID, said no arrests had been made yet.

“This is a disgraceful and despicable crime where the victims have been deceived,” he said. “Thankfully, they were not physically injured but they are understandably shaken.

“I am asking anyone who saw anything or has any information to come forward. If you have a doorbell camera, please check the footage.

“No arrests have been made at this time and our investigation is very much ongoing.

“I would also like to remind people to always ask officials for identification. Genuine officials or other professionals will always carry identification and they will never mind you asking them to produce it in order to prove who they are”