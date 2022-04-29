The men are included in Lancashire Police’s Most Wanted list and the force is urging anyone who knows where they are to get in touch.

Temp Sgt Josh Taylor said: “These men are wanted by police in connection with a number of serious offences.

“We believe they will still be in the Lancashire area and I would encourage anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to come forward.”

If you can help, please call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0726 of April 28.

1. Lee Ashton, Preston Lee Ashton, 26, from Preston, is wanted in connection with an assault in Lancaster on Sunday, March 27, where a woman was grabbed around the throat causing her neck injuries Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

2. Patrick Gavin, Morecambe Patrick Gavin, 21, from Morecambe, is wanted in connection with an assault in the town on Thursday, March 31 where a woman was pulled to the ground and kicked repeatedly Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

3. Jamie Heap, Blackpool Jamie Heap, 30, from Blackpool, is wanted following an assault in Blackpool on Monday, April 11, where a woman was grabbed round the neck and scratched to the face Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales