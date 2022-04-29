Lancashire Police are appealing to the public for help in finding these three men who are wanted after recent alleged assaults on women

Men from Preston, Blackpool and Morecambe wanted by police after assaults on Lancashire women

Three men are wanted by police after recent alleged assaults on women in Blackpool, Lancaster and Morecambe.

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:38 am

The men are included in Lancashire Police’s Most Wanted list and the force is urging anyone who knows where they are to get in touch.

Temp Sgt Josh Taylor said: “These men are wanted by police in connection with a number of serious offences.

“We believe they will still be in the Lancashire area and I would encourage anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to come forward.”

If you can help, please call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0726 of April 28.

1. Lee Ashton, Preston

Lee Ashton, 26, from Preston, is wanted in connection with an assault in Lancaster on Sunday, March 27, where a woman was grabbed around the throat causing her neck injuries

2. Patrick Gavin, Morecambe

Patrick Gavin, 21, from Morecambe, is wanted in connection with an assault in the town on Thursday, March 31 where a woman was pulled to the ground and kicked repeatedly

3. Jamie Heap, Blackpool

Jamie Heap, 30, from Blackpool, is wanted following an assault in Blackpool on Monday, April 11, where a woman was grabbed round the neck and scratched to the face

