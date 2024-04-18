Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Greenwood (56) told his victim that nobody would believe her if she raised the alarm about what he had done to her.

The victim contacted the police in 2018 and police arrested Greenwood, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, on suspicion of rape.

Following a trial last week, Greenwood was unanimously found guilty of rape by a jury at Burnley Crown Court. He was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and given an indefinite Sexual harm Prevention Order.

DC Katrina Scott, from the East Child Exploitation Team, said: “Greenwood is a manipulative individual who presents a danger to female children by his perverted sexual interests.

“His abhorrent behaviour has had a significant impact on the victim. I want to praise her for the strength she has shown throughout the judicial process, including facing her attacker during the trial. It is also worth recognising the impact this offending has had on the victim’s family. I also have nothing but praise for them for the way they have conducted themselves and supported the victim throughout the judicial process.

“I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be believed and listened to. And that we will do everything in our power to put the offenders before the courts.”