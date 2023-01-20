Man with links to Nelson wanted after police officer dragged by moving car in Accrington
Police want to speak to a man after an officer was dragged along the road by a car in Accrington.
By Dominic Collis
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 11:54am
Police want to trace 34-year-old Wahid Hussain following the incident in Blackburn Road, at 11-15pm on January 19th.
Thankfully the officer was not seriously injured.
Hussain has links to Accrington, Nelson and the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester.
The public are advised not to approach Hussain but to report any information by emailing [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1344 of January 19th.
For immediate sightings call 999.