Police want to trace 34-year-old Wahid Hussain following the incident in Blackburn Road, at 11-15pm on January 19th.

Thankfully the officer was not seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hussain has links to Accrington, Nelson and the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester.

Wahid Hussain from Accrington

The public are advised not to approach Hussain but to report any information by emailing [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1344 of January 19th.

Advertisement Hide Ad