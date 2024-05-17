Man with Burnley links wanted on recall to prison
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man wanted on recall to prison and for a section 20 assault.
John Marsden is described as 5ft. 7in. tall, has a 2in. scar on the bridge of his nose, and tattoos on his hands and leg. He has connections to Burnley and Settle, North Yorkshire.
For any sightings of Marsden, or if you have any information that could help police, call 101 or email [email protected].