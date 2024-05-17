Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man wanted on recall to prison and for a section 20 assault.

John Marsden is described as 5ft. 7in. tall, has a 2in. scar on the bridge of his nose, and tattoos on his hands and leg. He has connections to Burnley and Settle, North Yorkshire.