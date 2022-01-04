Man suffers broken jaw in late night Burnley town centre attack

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was assaulted from behind by a group of men in Hammerton Street, close to the job centre and mobile burger van, at around 3am on November 20th.

He suffered a fractured jaw during the attack, later requiring surgery at hospital.

PC Katie Hunter, of Burnley Police, said: “We are looking to speak to the two men in the CCTV images in connection with a serious assault in Burnley.

Police would like to speak with these two men after a 20-year-old man was attacked in Burnley town centre

“The victim has received a fractured jaw and has had extensive surgery as a result.

“If you recognise the men pictured, or you are one of the individuals in the images, please come forward.

“There were a significant amount of people present in the location at the time of the incident and I believe someone will know who these men are.”