Man jailed for stealing a caravan, trailer and tractor in the Ribble Valley
A man has been jailed for stealing a caravan, trailer and tractor in the Ribble Valley.
By Laura Longworth
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
John Hindle was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court earlier this month to 11 months in prison.
Hindle was arrested by the Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce following a spate of crime that occurred in April 2021.
A caravan was stolen from Chatburn, a tractor from Whalley and a trailer from Langho.