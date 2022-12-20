News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man jailed for stealing a caravan, trailer and tractor in the Ribble Valley

A man has been jailed for stealing a caravan, trailer and tractor in the Ribble Valley.

By Laura Longworth
30 minutes ago - 1 min read

John Hindle was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court earlier this month to 11 months in prison.

Hindle was arrested by the Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce following a spate of crime that occurred in April 2021.

Hide Ad

A caravan was stolen from Chatburn, a tractor from Whalley and a trailer from Langho.

John Hindle has been jailed for 11 months for a spate of vehicle thefts.