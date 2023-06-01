Curtis Bamsey (29) assaulted the woman at a Ribble Valley hotel on Monday, February 20th, and threatened to kill her as a member of the public drove her away from the scene. She also claimed he had previously attacked her numerous times.

Bamsey, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court last month to six years in custody for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. An indefinite restraining order was also put in place.

DC Ben Heaton, of Burnley CID, said: “Bamsey is a violent individual who displays at an appalling attitude towards women. Such was the ferociousness of his attack on the victim, she lost consciousness. I can only imagine the terror she must have felt during this ordeal.

