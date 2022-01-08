Man jailed for cross border theft of quad bike in Colne

A cross border investigation resulted in the arrest

In the early hours of August 17th 2020 police were alerted by the owner of the quad bike as the tracker had indicated that it had been moved from Skipton Old Road, Colne.

Hours later police were then notified that the tracker was showing in a field off North Dean Road, Keighley.

Officers in West Yorkshire attended and recovered the vehicle to allow Lancashire CSI to swab bolt cutters that had been left on the quad bike.

DNA traced came back to a Declan Shand of North Dean Road, Keighley, was arrested and interviewed.

He denied the allegation of theft stating his DNA could be present from having touched them in a friend’s garage or in a shop before they were purchased.

This week Shand pleaded guilty due to the overwhelming evidence against him and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

PC Culken of Team 1 Colne said: "This cross-border investigation shows our continuing commitment to work with other forces to fight rural crime.