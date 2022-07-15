Acting on a tip off, police forced entry to the house on March Street where they found 185 cannabis plants, 86 of which had been cropped and were drying.

A male was located inside the address during the raid in March and he was arrested for producing a controlled drug, namely Class B - Cannabis. He has appeared in court where he was given a custodial sentence of 12 months.

