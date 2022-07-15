Man jailed for a year after police raid cannabis farm at Burnley property

A man has been sent to prison for 12 months after police discovered a cannabis farm at a Burnley property.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 15th July 2022, 9:27 am
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 9:27 am

Acting on a tip off, police forced entry to the house on March Street where they found 185 cannabis plants, 86 of which had been cropped and were drying.

A male was located inside the address during the raid in March and he was arrested for producing a controlled drug, namely Class B - Cannabis. He has appeared in court where he was given a custodial sentence of 12 months.

Speaking on social media PC Katy Clegg thanked the public for their help. She said: “This result would not have happened without you, the community, providing vital information and intelligence.”